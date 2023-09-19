Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Jets Speculation
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2023
Retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady addressed speculation of a possible comeback amid the New York Jets losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the entire 2023 NFL season.
"No, no no -- next question," Brady said when asked by his Let's Go! podcast co-host Jim Gray about possibly joining the Jets following Rodgers' injury via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. "You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got goin'."
Brady, 46, who would've been a free agent this offseason had he not announced his retirement in February, reportedly told people close to him that he's done playing football amid initial speculation about possibly signing with the Jets prior to his podcast comments on Monday (September 18).
Update: Tom Brady was asked about joining the #Jets this season after the Aaron Rodgers injury.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023
He shut it down quickly: "No, no, no -- next question!"
Brady was asked on his podcast with @JimGrayOfficial and added: "You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I… https://t.co/khUu2AKrbZ pic.twitter.com/HUhdYhBoFP
Brady is, however, still able to sign with any NFL team as his purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, leading to speculation of a potential return to the gridiron. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly has until at least October and possibly longer to sign with another NFL team as the league's owners have not yet voted to approve the ownership stake purchase, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday (September 17).
A vote could come during the Fall League Meeting next month, sources said, however, there are still financial details and information regarding the purchase that need to be revealed, which could further delay approval until the Winter League Meeting in December. Brady would be prohibited from playing for the Raiders or any other NFL team once his ownership stake is officially approved in adherence with recently updated NFL bylaws.
The 46-year-old could, however, sign with a team until then should he decide to return to football. Brady announced his retirement in February and was honored by the New England Patriots, his team for the first 20 years of his 23-year NFL career last weekend.
The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team, having led the Patriots to an NFL franchise record six Super Bowl victories -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LIV.