Lil Durk & J. Cole Perform 'All My Life' Together For The First Time

By Tony M. Centeno

September 23, 2023

Lil Durk & J. Cole
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk lit up the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage after he invited J. Cole to help him make history.

On Friday night, September 22, the Chicago native invaded iHeartRadio's annual music festival inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and brought all his fans out from the trenches. During his set, Smurk performed notable tracks like "Pelle Coat," "AHH HA," "Home Body," "Hellcats & Trackhawks" and his verse on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get." Towards the end of his set, Lil Durk brought out J. Cole to perform their collaboration "All My Life" together for the first time ever.

Durk's appearance the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival comes not long after he dropped his recent single "F**k You Thought" and teamed up with Sexyy Red for their new song "Hellcats SRTs 2." Prior to that, Durk took some time to rest and recover after he spent a week in a hospital due to exhaustion and other ailments he suffered from while on the road for his previous "Sorry For The Drought Tour." Despite his minor setbacks, Durk is still running off the success of his recent album Almost Healed, and is preparing to release the deluxe version in the near future.

It looks like Durk is all healed up now. If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Check out more scenes from their performance below.

Lil DurkJ. Cole
