Lil Durk & J. Cole Perform 'All My Life' Together For The First Time

Durk's appearance the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival comes not long after he dropped his recent single "F**k You Thought" and teamed up with Sexyy Red for their new song "Hellcats SRTs 2." Prior to that, Durk took some time to rest and recover after he spent a week in a hospital due to exhaustion and other ailments he suffered from while on the road for his previous "Sorry For The Drought Tour." Despite his minor setbacks, Durk is still running off the success of his recent album Almost Healed, and is preparing to release the deluxe version in the near future.



It looks like Durk is all healed up now. If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.



Check out more scenes from their performance below.