Lil Wayne Performs All His Fan Favorites & Teases More New Music

With the support of his DJ and a drummer, Wayne also performed fan favorites like "We Be Steady Mobbin'," to his latest single "Kat Food," which he confirmed will be on his upcoming LP Tha Fix Before Tha VI. After his final song, Wayne thanked the crowd and left the building to the tune of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." The esteemed rapper's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival comes just days after he announced his plans to release a new project ahead of his anticipated LP.



Earlier this week, Lil Wayne updated the bio in his social media accounts with a link to pre-save his upcoming body of work entitled Tha Fix Before Tha VI. As of this report, the release date has not been confirmed, but the title implies that it will arrive before his new Tha Carter VI hits all streaming services.



Wayne has hit up stages all around the country this year following his opening set at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the Hip Hop 50 Live show in The Bronx last month and his recent "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour." The tour began in Minneapolis back in April and wrapped up in Los Angeles in May.