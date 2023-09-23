Lil Wayne Performs All His Fan Favorites & Teases More New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2023
Lil Wayne proves that he's a force not be reckoned with during his latest performance.
On Friday night, September 22, the Young Money founder took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to close out the first night of the annual event. Weezy kicked things off with "John" before he busted out various classics like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "A Milli," "Lollipop," "Blunt Blowin," "Rich As F**k," "Love Me" and his hit off Tha Carter V "Uproar." With the support of his DJ and a drummer, Wayne also performed "Kat Food" which he confirmed will be on his upcoming LP Tha Fix Before Tha VI.
With the support of his DJ and a drummer, Wayne also performed fan favorites like "We Be Steady Mobbin'," to his latest single "Kat Food," which he confirmed will be on his upcoming LP Tha Fix Before Tha VI. After his final song, Wayne thanked the crowd and left the building to the tune of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." The esteemed rapper's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival comes just days after he announced his plans to release a new project ahead of his anticipated LP.
Earlier this week, Lil Wayne updated the bio in his social media accounts with a link to pre-save his upcoming body of work entitled Tha Fix Before Tha VI. As of this report, the release date has not been confirmed, but the title implies that it will arrive before his new Tha Carter VI hits all streaming services.
Wayne has hit up stages all around the country this year following his opening set at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the Hip Hop 50 Live show in The Bronx last month and his recent "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour." The tour began in Minneapolis back in April and wrapped up in Los Angeles in May.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.