Lil Wayne Plans To Release New Project Before 'Tha Carter VI'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 20, 2023
Lil Wayne is giving fans more new music ahead of his upcoming album Tha Carter VI.
On Wednesday, September 20, the Young Money founder add a pre-save link to his bio on both Instagram and X/Twitter. The link leads to a landing page that show the apparent cover art for his upcoming project Tha Fix Before Tha VI. Although there's no confirmed release date, the project's title suggests that it will arrive before he drops the latest installment of his beloved Tha Carter album series.
"THA FIX BEFORE THA VI • COMING SOON," Young Money wrote in the caption of its announcement post.
Weezy has been on a roll all year. He just released his new banger "Kat Food," which contains a sample of Missy Elliott's "Work It." Prior to that, he knocked out a few major collaborations with NLE Choppa, Big Freedia, Nas, will.i.am and Mario. He kicked off the year with Tha Carter VI's first single "Kant Nobody" featuring the late DMX.
Following his "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour", the 40-year-old spitta has blessed numerous main stages including the Hip Hop 50 Live show in New York and the 2023 Music Video Awards in New Jersey last week. During the awards show, Wayne opened up by performing his latest single "Kat Food" live for the first time. He also joined Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, LL COOL J, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and Nicki Minaj for the VMAs' Hip Hop 50 tribute.
