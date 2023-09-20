Lil Wayne Plans To Release New Project Before 'Tha Carter VI'

Lil Wayne is giving fans more new music ahead of his upcoming album Tha Carter VI.



On Wednesday, September 20, the Young Money founder add a pre-save link to his bio on both Instagram and X/Twitter. The link leads to a landing page that show the apparent cover art for his upcoming project Tha Fix Before Tha VI. Although there's no confirmed release date, the project's title suggests that it will arrive before he drops the latest installment of his beloved Tha Carter album series.



"THA FIX BEFORE THA VI • COMING SOON," Young Money wrote in the caption of its announcement post.