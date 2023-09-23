Tim McGraw reunited with Lance Bass before taking the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22), and the superstar duo seemingly confirmed they’d be open to collaborating.

“My man! How are you, brother? Good to see you,” McGraw greeted Bass as the two beloved artists embraced in a hug. The reunion comes shortly after McGraw shared a throwback clip of a performance with *NSYNC — which included Bass, along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. McGraw teamed up with the beloved 90s band for a rendition of “Stand By Me” in 2001.

McGraw said when he shared the video (one day after *NSYNC reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards) that “if the rumors [of an *NSYNC reunion] are true,” he’s interested in joining forces with the band again.

Bass appeared to be on board with that when he embraced McGraw on Night 1 of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, shortly before McGraw took the stage. The “Standing Room Only” star said “I’m ready.”

Bass spoke about the response to *NSYNC’s VMAs reunion with iHeartRadio’s Emily Curl, saying it’s been “crazy” and “we did not expect the fandom to go that nuts. We just want to let the fans know that they are shaping our future, for sure. So, keep it going!”

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.