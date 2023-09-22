Lance Bass Teases *NSYNC's 'Future' After New Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 23, 2023
Lance Bass and his fellow *NSYNC members have been blown away by the response their recent reunion has prompted. While attending the first night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Friday, September 22nd, Bass spoke with iHeartRadio's Emily Curl and reflected on the time since the boyband reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
"It's been a crazy week for sure," Lance said before giving a shoutout to the fans. "We did not expect the fandom to go that nuts. So, thank you! We love you all." The singer and podcast host went on to tease a possible full-blown comeback from *NSYNC. "We just want to let the fans know that they are shaping our future, for sure. So, keep it going!"
Lance added that while they "can't do anything right now" due to the ongoing writer's and actor's strike, the band members are "waiting for the strike to end so we can really strike it," and winked at the camera.
"It's been overwhelming, really," Bass said of the fans' response. "Yes, [fans] have been supporting us for years but until we did that moment at the VMAs you didn't really understand where the fandom was and we hear you and it is amazing and it's going to be a fun ride."
Next week, on September 29th, *NSYNC will release their new song "Better Place" from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. The song will mark the boyband's first release in over two decades. To promote the song, all of the members recently appeared on Hot Ones for their first official interview since the announcement of their comeback single.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.