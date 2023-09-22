Lance Bass Teases *NSYNC's 'Future' After New Song

Lance Bass and his fellow *NSYNC members have been blown away by the response their recent reunion has prompted. While attending the first night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Friday, September 22nd, Bass spoke with iHeartRadio's Emily Curl and reflected on the time since the boyband reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

"It's been a crazy week for sure," Lance said before giving a shoutout to the fans. "We did not expect the fandom to go that nuts. So, thank you! We love you all." The singer and podcast host went on to tease a possible full-blown comeback from *NSYNC. "We just want to let the fans know that they are shaping our future, for sure. So, keep it going!"

Lance added that while they "can't do anything right now" due to the ongoing writer's and actor's strike, the band members are "waiting for the strike to end so we can really strike it," and winked at the camera.