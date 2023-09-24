Fall Out Boy Light Their Heads On Fire While Covering Billy Joel
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 24, 2023
Fall Out Boy quite literally lit up the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. On Saturday, September 23rd, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley, and Joe Tohman brought their pop-punk hits to the T-Mobile Arena stage. They started off their set with a newer song, "Love From The Other Side" from their eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust which was released early this year. The Chicago band went back in time for their next songs: their 2005 smash hit "Sugar We're Going Down" from their second album From Under the Cork Tree, and "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" from their third album Infinity on High.
Wentz went up to the mic to thank the fans for supporting them for 22 years and counting before going into more of their beloved hits including "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)" from their fifth studio album Save Rock and Roll and the iconic "Thanks fr the Mmrs."
Continuing to show gratitude to the fans, Wentz addressed the crowd again, thanking them for coming out to support live music, especially after going without it for two years during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. For their penultimate song, the band kept the crowd singing and dancing with their song "Centuries" from their sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho.
Fall Out Boy closed out the show with a bang, by performing with fires blazing on their heads while performing "We Didn’t Start The Fire" their updated 2023 cover of Billy Joel's 1989 hit.
In addition to Fall Out Boy, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.