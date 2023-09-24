Fall Out Boy Light Their Heads On Fire While Covering Billy Joel

Fall Out Boy quite literally lit up the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. On Saturday, September 23rd, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley, and Joe Tohman brought their pop-punk hits to the T-Mobile Arena stage. They started off their set with a newer song, "Love From The Other Side" from their eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust which was released early this year. The Chicago band went back in time for their next songs: their 2005 smash hit "Sugar We're Going Down" from their second album From Under the Cork Tree, and "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" from their third album Infinity on High.

Wentz went up to the mic to thank the fans for supporting them for 22 years and counting before going into more of their beloved hits including "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)" from their fifth studio album Save Rock and Roll and the iconic "Thanks fr the Mmrs."