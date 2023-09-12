Fall Out Boy Bring The Heat To Their First MTV VMAs Performance In 16 Years

Fall Out Boy may claim they didn't start the fire but they sure did bring the heat to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for their first VMAs performance in over a decade.

For the first time since 2007, Fall Out Boy performed at the MTV VMAs, taking over the outdoor stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday (September 12) for an ironically fiery performance of "We Didn't Start The Fire."

Decked out in boxy suits that would make David Byrne proud with the shoulder pads to end all shoulder pads, at least where Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz are concerned, the band launched into their cover of the Billy Joel classic, covering major historic events and pop culture happenings over the past 30 years as flames blazes along the stage.