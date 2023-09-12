Fall Out Boy Bring The Heat To Their First MTV VMAs Performance In 16 Years

By Sarah Tate

September 13, 2023

Fall Out Boy may claim they didn't start the fire but they sure did bring the heat to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for their first VMAs performance in over a decade.

For the first time since 2007, Fall Out Boy performed at the MTV VMAs, taking over the outdoor stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday (September 12) for an ironically fiery performance of "We Didn't Start The Fire."

Decked out in boxy suits that would make David Byrne proud with the shoulder pads to end all shoulder pads, at least where Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz are concerned, the band launched into their cover of the Billy Joel classic, covering major historic events and pop culture happenings over the past 30 years as flames blazes along the stage.

Fall Out Boy have had a busy year on tour for their latest album So Much (For) Stardust, guitarist Joe Trohman taking a brief break from the band, but they recently announced that they are keeping the party going with even more North American dates for the aptly-named "So Much For (2our) Dust" tour. However, they're not going it alone. In fact, the band revealed that they are being joined by fellow pop punk icons Jimmy Eat World as well as The MaineHot MulliganDaisy GrenadeGames We Play, and Carr joining at various dates.

