Kelly Clarkson’s setlist ranged from emotional power ballads to high-energy anthems that spanned her more than two-decade career (and included a notable lyric swap in one of her most iconic hits). The powerhouse singer-songwriter kicked off her set wit 2011’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” when she took the T-Mobile Arena stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23). It all happened after she shared an unforgettable moment with a Las Vegas street performer earlier that day.

Appropriately, the original American Idol champ, crowned during the smash-hit competition show’s inaugural season in 2002, was introduced to the stage by longtime Idol host Ryan Seacrest, along with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass. Clarkson went on to perform her first-ever single that she released after winning the first season ofAmerican Idol: “Miss Independent.”

Earlier this year, Clarkson released her latest full-length record, a powerful 14-track album that she recently shared on the TODAY Show was “a hard record...to make.” Chemistry was the first non-holiday album Clarkson released since her divorce. She said, however, she “didn’t want it to be a divorce album. I wanted it to be a relationship album. It wasn’t all bad, so I wanted to celebrate that as a whole. For the most part, it’s sad. But that’s how I work through what’s going on with me, through writing.”

Two of the Chemistry songs Clarkson performed on the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage were “mine” and “lighthouse.” She described the latter to the T-Mobile Arena crowd as a ballad that’s, “really depressing, so I hate to bring down the party, but sometimes it has to happen.” The album also included nods to joyful parts of a relationship (including “favorite kind of high”), and upbeat tracks (like “i hate love,” featuring Steve Martin).