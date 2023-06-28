Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Helped Get Her Through Her Divorce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her use of anti-depressants to help her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. This week, the singer stopped by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas and talked about the emotional turbulence she experienced amid her divorce.
"I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this,'" Clarkson said. "And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever."
Clarkson continued, "I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months. My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it].”
Last Friday, June 23rd, the American Idol winner released her tenth studio album Chemistry, which delved into her divorce from Blackstock. The album featured collaborations with Steve Martin ("I Hate Love") and the legendary Sheila E. ("That's Right"). “I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson said when she announced the album in March. "The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”