Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Helped Get Her Through Her Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her use of anti-depressants to help her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. This week, the singer stopped by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas and talked about the emotional turbulence she experienced amid her divorce.

"I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this,'" Clarkson said. "And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever."

Clarkson continued, "I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months. My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it].”

Last Friday, June 23rd, the American Idol winner released her tenth studio album Chemistry, which delved into her divorce from Blackstock. The album featured collaborations with Steve Martin ("I Hate Love") and the legendary Sheila E. ("That's Right"). “I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson said when she announced the album in March. "The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Listen to Chemistry on iHeartRadio!

Kelly Clarkson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.