Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Helped Get Her Through Her Divorce

Clarkson continued, "I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months. My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it].”

Last Friday, June 23rd, the American Idol winner released her tenth studio album Chemistry, which delved into her divorce from Blackstock. The album featured collaborations with Steve Martin ("I Hate Love") and the legendary Sheila E. ("That's Right"). “I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson said when she announced the album in March. "The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Listen to Chemistry on iHeartRadio!