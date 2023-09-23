Kelly Clarkson Sings With Street Performer Who 'Had No Clue' Who She Was
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 24, 2023
Kelly Clarkson had an unforgettable interaction with a street performer in Las Vegas while on her way to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 23rd. Before hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Arena for Night 2 of this year's star-studded festival, Clarkson took to social media to reveal that she had already warmed up her voice by singing some Tina Turner with a busker on the streets of Las Vegas.
"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson explained in her caption. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas ❤️ #iHeartFestival2023"
Clarkson is just one of the performers at the two-night 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. Don't forget to check out all of the unforgettable moments, backstage happenings, and your favorite musicians and stars walking the red carpet.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.