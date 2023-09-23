Kelly Clarkson Sings With Street Performer Who 'Had No Clue' Who She Was

Kelly Clarkson had an unforgettable interaction with a street performer in Las Vegas while on her way to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 23rd. Before hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Arena for Night 2 of this year's star-studded festival, Clarkson took to social media to reveal that she had already warmed up her voice by singing some Tina Turner with a busker on the streets of Las Vegas.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson explained in her caption. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas ❤️ #iHeartFestival2023"