Kelly Clarkson Sings With Street Performer Who 'Had No Clue' Who She Was

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson had an unforgettable interaction with a street performer in Las Vegas while on her way to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 23rd. Before hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Arena for Night 2 of this year's star-studded festival, Clarkson took to social media to reveal that she had already warmed up her voice by singing some Tina Turner with a busker on the streets of Las Vegas.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson explained in her caption. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas  ❤️ #iHeartFestival2023"

Clarkson is just one of the performers at the two-night 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Kane BrownLil WayneLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawThirty Seconds to MarsTravis Scott and more. Don't forget to check out all of the unforgettable moments, backstage happenings, and your favorite musicians and stars walking the red carpet.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Kelly Clarkson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.