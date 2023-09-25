Pittsburgh Steelers' Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane made an emergency landing during a flight home early Monday (September 25) morning following the team's Week 3 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, a Steelers spokesperson confirmed in a statement to ESPN.

The team landed in Kansas City, Missouri, and was reported to be "making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today," the spokesperson said. The Steelers' plane reportedly took off from Kansas City "more than six hours after they were scheduled to land in Pittsburgh," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at around 11:30 a.m. ET.

"Travel update: More than six hours after they were scheduled to land in Pittsburgh, the Steelers finally are getting ready to take off from Kansas City, where their plane was diverted to early this morning. Steelers should return to Pittsburgh this afternoon, with their next game Sunday at Houston," Schefter wrote on his X account.