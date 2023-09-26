Hailie Jade Reacts To Watching Her Dad Eminem Reunite With 50 Cent On Stage

“We went to the 50 Cent concert, and I was so freaking happy,” Scott said. “I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It’s been so long.”



Hailie shared that she was actually surprised when her dad walked out on stage. She explained that she was given the heads-up about Eminem's previous unexpected appearance at Ed Sheeran's Detroit show back in July. However, Hailie had only found out about her dad's cameo just moments beforehand. Em's oldest daughter has watched her father perform his own hits plenty of times, but she said watching Fif run through his diverse catalog was an epic experience.



“But still no matter what I get so hype[d] because I could just see the crowd being so happy,” Hailie said.



Check out Hailie Jade Scott's complete breakdown of the show below.