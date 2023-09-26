WATCH: Injured Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On Jets' Struggles

By Jason Hall

September 26, 2023

New York Jets¬†v Cleveland Browns
Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his team's recent struggles amid his absence from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Rodgers, 39, made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (September 26) and said his replacement, Zach Wilson, was facing "too much negativity" and needed to "find a way to block some of that out," amid an ongoing two-game losing streak.

“We just need to grow up a little bit on offense,” Rodgers said (h/t ProFootballTalk). “Lock in, do our jobs — everybody — and not point fingers at each other. . . . It sucks not being there. It’s really hard. I miss the guys. I miss the leadership opportunity. I miss ballin’, competing. I feel like if I was there some of these things wouldn’t be happening.”

The Jets are reportedly planning to sign former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian pending a physical, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed his endorsement of Wilson following the Jets' loss to the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots on Sunday (September 26).

"He's our unquestioned quarterback," Saleh said during his postgame press conference. "As long as he continues to show his preparation, the way he's been practicing, and even in these games, he's not the reason why we lost [Sunday]. It's always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know from a box score standpoint, it's not showing, he's going to be our quarterback."

Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 44 of 84 passing, while leading the Jets to an 0-2 record as a starter.

Siemian, 31, appeared in two games and made one start for the Chicago Bears in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion has a career record of 13-17 in 30 career starts and has thrown for 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on 621 of 1,055 passing.

Rodgers was carted off the field during his regular season Jets debut in Week 1. New York acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.

Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).

