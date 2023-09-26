WATCH: Injured Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On Jets' Struggles
By Jason Hall
September 26, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his team's recent struggles amid his absence from a season-ending Achilles injury.
Rodgers, 39, made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (September 26) and said his replacement, Zach Wilson, was facing "too much negativity" and needed to "find a way to block some of that out," amid an ongoing two-game losing streak.
“We just need to grow up a little bit on offense,” Rodgers said (h/t ProFootballTalk). “Lock in, do our jobs — everybody — and not point fingers at each other. . . . It sucks not being there. It’s really hard. I miss the guys. I miss the leadership opportunity. I miss ballin’, competing. I feel like if I was there some of these things wouldn’t be happening.”
"This is what teams have to go through and there's adversity points in every season..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 26, 2023
I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better and it's really tough not being there with those guys" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UYPFdmXKpz
The Jets are reportedly planning to sign former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian pending a physical, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023
Head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed his endorsement of Wilson following the Jets' loss to the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots on Sunday (September 26).
Robert Saleh is asked if the Jets will add a QB this week:— Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023
"That one is a Joe question" pic.twitter.com/tzlBF1ZxE4
"He's our unquestioned quarterback," Saleh said during his postgame press conference. "As long as he continues to show his preparation, the way he's been practicing, and even in these games, he's not the reason why we lost [Sunday]. It's always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know from a box score standpoint, it's not showing, he's going to be our quarterback."
Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 44 of 84 passing, while leading the Jets to an 0-2 record as a starter.
Siemian, 31, appeared in two games and made one start for the Chicago Bears in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion has a career record of 13-17 in 30 career starts and has thrown for 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on 621 of 1,055 passing.
Rodgers was carted off the field during his regular season Jets debut in Week 1. New York acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).