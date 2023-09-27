Angus Cloud's Mother Reveals His Emotional Final Words

Angus Cloud's mother has revealed the last words she heard her son speak before his tragic passing at the age of 25. Lisa Cloud recently shared that she spoke to her son one last time before going to bed. In the interview with People, she shared that the Euphoria star ended his last day by hugging her and saying, "I love you, mama. You're the best. I'll see you in the morning."

Elsewhere in the interview, his uncle Kevin Cloud shared, "I was the one of the last people to see him alive. We spent about four hours of his last afternoon together. It was an easy and happy time. He seemed supremely fit and healthy. The last thing I said to him was, 'God, you are beautiful.'"

Angus also spent time with his friend Daniel Aguilera spray painting a memorial for their friend who had died from a fentanyl overdose. "It was so f---ing perfect," Aguilera said. "Conor really wanted to honor him that night. It meant a lot to him. I got to spend the last night of his life with him creating artwork.”

Last week, Cloud's official cause of death was revealed. The young actor's death was ruled an accidental overdose with the Alameda County Corner revealing that Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine. The combination caused the Euphoria star to suffer acute intoxication. The cause of death report came nearly two months after Cloud's family released a statement on July 31st letting fans know that the 25-year-old actor had sadly passed away. Cloud was found unresponsive by his mother Lisa who called the police and said her son had no pulse due to what they said was "possible overdose," at the time.