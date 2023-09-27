California Hotel Named 'Best Beachfront Hotel' In The Entire State

The impending cold seasons make it that much more desirable to pack up, schedule some needed rest and relaxation, and head to a beach! And what better place to stay than in the best beachfront hotel in all of California?

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best beachfront hotel to stay at in all of California is the Post Ranch Inn located off Highway 1 in Big Sur. The Post Ranch Inn has a spa that offers forest meditations, sound baths, and more unique tranquil amenities. It is known for its stunning nature views and "impeccable service" but can be a bit pricey and hard to book as rooms typically fill up quickly.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the iconic property:

"Perched 1,200 feet above the churning Pacific, Post Ranch Inn feels at once intimate and expansive. With only 40 guest rooms and private houses, the hotel is seamlessly integrated into the wild landscape. Rooms offer yawning views of the ocean and mountains and the property is hugged by a redwood forest, making it the ultimate California nature escape. Guests can start the morning with an invigorating yoga class, and then book a private guided hike in the area. But visitors should leave time to savor the on-site amenities, too. The spa offers signature organic treatments, including an aromatherapy massage with Big Sur flower essences, and guests looking for inner reflection can book a private session with the Inn’s resident shaman. The cliff-top pools are made for lingering under a vault of stars in the evening.

For a continued list of the best beachfront hotels across the Golden State, visit tripsavvy.com.