Katy Perry Joins 'Peppa Pig' To Voice New Character

Katy Perry is joining the cast of Peppa Pig for a momentous occasion! As the popular children's show prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, the pop star will join as a guest star, voicing a new character called Mr. Leopard.

According to Deadline, Perry's voice work will be featured in an episode for the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which will premiere sometime in the spring of 2024. Perry's character is a dressmaker who assists with the preparations for the wedding between Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow. The special will air on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment, said per Deadline. “Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss. This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration.”

Perry has previously voiced animated characters in The Simpsons and The Smurfs movie.