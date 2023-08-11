Katy Perry Teases New Album During Las Vegas Residency Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2023
Katy Perry is ready for a new era! During a recent performance of Play, her Las Vegas residency show, the singer teased her sixth studio album and also poked a bit of fun at the lack of commercial success of her past two albums.
“Now if you can’t love me at my Witness or Smile era, then you can’t love me at my KP6 era!" Perry shouted into the mic before starting to dance in a video reshared by Pop Crave on Twitter.
Earlier this month, Perry discussed her plans to release new music after her Vegas residency comes to an end later this fall. “I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy,” Perry said per Billboard referring to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”
Perry went on to add, "I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old." She then reassured fans, “I will be back, but let me get this right.” The "Teenage Dream" singer has been performing her Las Vegas residency for a whopping 50 shows. "I will always remember this joy of community and family and togetherness … It’s been a bunch of strangers under one roof singing the same song. So, there’s an energy that’s wonderful,” Perry said. “I’ll never forget that energy. I’ll never forget the joy. I’ll never forget the happiness.”
For more information on Perry's Play residency head to KatyPerry.com.