Katy Perry Shares Adorable Mother's Day Card From Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry commendably keeps her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom out of the limelight but every once in a while she'll share a sweet anecdote or casual comment about the 2-year-old. On Monday, May 15th, the pop star shared a sweet moment from their Mother's Day celebration this weekend by sharing a photo of the card that Daisy gave her.

"If I anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for #mothersday 😂♥️," Perry captioned the post. The hilarious and sweet note read: "Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. I love you! Love, Daisy."