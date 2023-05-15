Katy Perry Shares Adorable Mother's Day Card From Daughter Daisy
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 15, 2023
Katy Perry commendably keeps her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom out of the limelight but every once in a while she'll share a sweet anecdote or casual comment about the 2-year-old. On Monday, May 15th, the pop star shared a sweet moment from their Mother's Day celebration this weekend by sharing a photo of the card that Daisy gave her.
"If I anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for #mothersday 😂♥️," Perry captioned the post. The hilarious and sweet note read: "Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. I love you! Love, Daisy."
Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child in August 2020. The "Teenage Dream" singer opened up about how her daughter changed her perspective on life. "She changed my life and still continues to change my life," Perry said in 2021. "I think that you realize that when you become a mother…you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom. So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you're ready."
In other Katy Perry news, she dressed up as the ultimate mother, Elasitgirl from The Incredibles for Disney Night on American Idol.