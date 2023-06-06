Niall Horan Reveals His Most Embarrassing Onstage Moment

Horan went on to share another onstage mishap that comes to mind but this one's considerably less zany. "I also dislocated my knee on stage one time. That was pretty embarrassing when sixty thousand people don't know why you're lying on the floor." The singer then added, "Honestly, this could be a video of its own, me talking about embarrassing moments I've had onstage."

Niall's new album The Show arrives this Friday, June 9th and he's shared several singles with fans so far. The latest release, "Meltdown," is a tender yet upbeat track about feeling overwhelmed by life. "It’s about those moments where it feels like the whole world is against you," he wrote on Instagram the day it dropped. "When I’ve felt like that myself, I know that all of you out there have felt that same way at some point too. I wanted to put this out there as a reminder that you’re never alone going through it."