WATCH: Extremely 'Rare' Creature Spotted Off Coast Of Hawaiian Island

A rare creature candidly referred to as the "Dumbo octopus," was recently spotted by deep-sea divers swimming off the coast of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. According to KTLA, this uniquely shaped Cephalopod was found gliding one mile below the water's surface near the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

One of the divers aboard The Exploration Vessel Nautilus obtained video footage of the adorable octopus, which drew comparisons to the popular Disney film, "Dumbo" due to the large ear-like shape of its fins. Despite being funny-looking to some, these fins are actually a necessary adaptation that helps the octopus find food.

Jaina Galves, a video engineer intern present on the vessel, detailed the exact moment that the crew spotted the Dumbo octopus.