Golfer Paige Spiranac Shares Thirst Trap For Ryder Cup

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared a third trap on social media in honor of the Ryder Cup being held over the weekend.

Spiranac, 30, the self-proclaimed 'OG Insta golf girl,' posted a photo of herself wearing an American flag bikini one day prior to the biennial competition between the United States and European teams.

"Ryder Cup is here! Who do you have winning? USA🇺🇸 or Europe🇪🇺," Spiranac wrote in the caption of the photo.

Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore the same revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."