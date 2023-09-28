Golfer Paige Spiranac Shares Thirst Trap For Ryder Cup
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared a third trap on social media in honor of the Ryder Cup being held over the weekend.
Spiranac, 30, the self-proclaimed 'OG Insta golf girl,' posted a photo of herself wearing an American flag bikini one day prior to the biennial competition between the United States and European teams.
"Ryder Cup is here! Who do you have winning? USA🇺🇸 or Europe🇪🇺," Spiranac wrote in the caption of the photo.
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore the same revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.
The United States team has a 27-14 advantage over the Europeans in 43 events and 1,012 matches since the Ryder Cup's initial event in 1927. The U.S. team won the last Ryder Cup event in 2021, which was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.