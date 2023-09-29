Aaron Rodgers Spotted On Crutches For First Time Since Surgery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen using crutches in public for the first time since his season-ending Achilles surgery in photos exclusively obtained by the New York Post on Thursday (September 29).

The photos were reportedly taken after Rodgers, 39, completed a four-hour workout in Los Angeles. The four-time MVP was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.

Rodgers made his first public post-surgery appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month and addressed his outlook for recovery.

"I think what I'd like to say is give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," Rodgers said. "That's all I need. Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."