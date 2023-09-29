Kourtney Kardashian may be known for throwing extravagant celebrations like her lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker, but even she has some pretty relatable requests for an otherwise over-the-top party.

Kardashian and Barker recently held a vintage Disney-themed baby shower ahead of the arrival of their first child together, and according to E! News, she had a very simple request when it came to certain snacks for the party. Taking to her website Poosh.com, Kardashian shared that she insisted on having Mickey Mouse soft pretzels with a side of nacho cheese, a Disney parks favorite for many who visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

As for the party itself, the Poosh founder revealed that she didn't have full control over the baby shower, which was thrown by her loved ones and designed by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. However, she still said the day was "magical."

"As someone who love aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling," Kardashian said. "Walking into the party was so magical."

When sharing photos from the sweet party, however, she may have inadvertently revealed the name of her and Barker's son, with eagle-eyed fans pointing to a zoomed-in shot of a now-deleted Instagram Stories video that seemingly read "May Baby Rocky." Barker previously revealed that he wanted to name their child Rocky while sharing the "bad" name he liked.