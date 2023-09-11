Kourtney Kardashian Shares 'Empowering' Photos After 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian has shared new photos after revealing she nearly lost her baby with her husband Travis Barker last week. "Pregnancy is so empowering," she wrote in her first post since announcing she had to have an emergency surgery over Labor Day weekend. The photos show a Kardashian caressing her baby bump while wearing leather pants, a leather jacket, and black lace covering her hands and chest.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Kourtney revealed what exactly went down during her hospitalization. At the time, Barker also left his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

Barker also shared his own statement on Twitter after Kourtney revealed what happened. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well," he wrote. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday." Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"

