WATCH: Drake Honors NFL Legend On Stage, Calls Him 'Biggest Inspiration'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 30, 2023
Drake always shows love to all his fans and celebrity guests at his shows, but he felt compelled to salute this generation’s greatest quarterback of all time.
On Friday night, September 29, Drizzy took the stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami for night two of his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Although he made his grand entrance solo this time, the “Legend” rapper was greeted by his favorite dancers from Booby Trap On The River before he hit the stage. Midway through his set, Drake made his way to the DJ booth where he greeted Birdman & Slim of Cash Money, met up with Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez, and saluted Tom Brady.
"I've got one of my biggest inspirations in here," Drake said as he stood next to Brady. "I got the real G.O.A.T.!"
The Grammy award-winning artist kept fans on their feet throughout the night. Following opening sets from Central Cee and Sexyy Red, Drake delivered numerous classics from each phase of his career. He performed smash hits like “Started from the Bottom” and “The Motto” along with slow jams like “Jungle” and “Marvin’s Room.”
Later on, 21 Savage pulled up to the scene with his homie Metro Boomin, who walked him out both days of the tour in Dade County. He belted out all of his hits from “X” to his verse on Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke.” Of course, Drizzy pulled up to perform hits off their joint album Her Loss like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.”
Like he’s done at other stops on his tour, Drake concluded the show by performing one of his fan favorites for the first time. Following his performance of “Legend,” he belted out “Time Flies,” which was fitting based on the reflection he made in honor of his fans at the very end. He also guaranteed that his forthcoming album For All The Dogs will drop on October 6 after he pushed it back last month.
Drake’s iconic performance on Friday was preceded by his show on Thursday, during which he walked out with DJ Khaled. The Miami DJ held up a sign that informed fans that he has two collaborations with The Boy on his upcoming album. Drake made sure to give fans one last experience in America before he wraps up his tour in his hometown of Toronto. His previously scheduled shows in Nashville were recently postponed for a later date.
Check out more scenes from Drake's second show in Miami below.