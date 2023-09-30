WATCH: Drake Honors NFL Legend On Stage, Calls Him 'Biggest Inspiration'

Like he’s done at other stops on his tour, Drake concluded the show by performing one of his fan favorites for the first time. Following his performance of “Legend,” he belted out “Time Flies,” which was fitting based on the reflection he made in honor of his fans at the very end. He also guaranteed that his forthcoming album For All The Dogs will drop on October 6 after he pushed it back last month.



Drake’s iconic performance on Friday was preceded by his show on Thursday, during which he walked out with DJ Khaled. The Miami DJ held up a sign that informed fans that he has two collaborations with The Boy on his upcoming album. Drake made sure to give fans one last experience in America before he wraps up his tour in his hometown of Toronto. His previously scheduled shows in Nashville were recently postponed for a later date.



Check out more scenes from Drake's second show in Miami below.