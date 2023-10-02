Mariah Carey Gets Fans Ready For The Holidays With Exciting Announcement

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fall has just begun but Mariah Carey is already getting fans excited for the holiday season. On Monday, October 2nd, the singer took to social media to announce that she will be spreading the holiday cheer on a small tour! "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️," she wrote in the caption.

The Merry Christmas One and All Tour will kick off on November 14th in Highland California and will conclude on December 17th at New York's Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale later this week on Friday, October 6th. Keep scrolling to see the list of dates.

The Merry Christmas One and All Tour dates:

  • November 15th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino
  • November 17th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
  • November 21st - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
  • November 24th - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
  • November 27th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Area
  • November 29th - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
  • December 1st - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
  • December 3rd - Chicago, IL - United Center
  • December 5th - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
  • December 11th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
  • December 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
  • December 15th - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
  • December 17th - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Earlier this year, Mariah's hit Christmas song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was added to the esteemed National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Songs that were added were "chosen for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s recorded sound heritage."

Mariah Carey
