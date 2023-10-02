Mariah Carey Gets Fans Ready For The Holidays With Exciting Announcement

Fall has just begun but Mariah Carey is already getting fans excited for the holiday season. On Monday, October 2nd, the singer took to social media to announce that she will be spreading the holiday cheer on a small tour! "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️," she wrote in the caption.

The Merry Christmas One and All Tour will kick off on November 14th in Highland California and will conclude on December 17th at New York's Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale later this week on Friday, October 6th. Keep scrolling to see the list of dates.