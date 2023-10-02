Pete Davidson Crashes SUV While Leaving Stand-Up Comedy Show

Pete Davidson scraped up his SUV while leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles over the weekend. According to Page Six, the Saturday Night Live alum swiped his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue as paparazzi flashed their cameras at his car. The photos show that Davidson was joined by three friends in the SUV as well as as several scrape marks on the vehicle.

The accident comes after Davidson entered an 18-month diversion program in July after a reckless driving charge for a previous incident. In March, the actor and his girlfriend at the time, actress Chase Sui Wonders, crashed their car into a Beverly Hills home. TMZ reported that the comedian had been driving a Mercedes-Benz "at a high rate of speed" around 11:00 P.M. when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood. The outlet also shared a video of water shooting into the sky from the ruptured fire hydrant and Pete interacting with police near the site of the accident.

Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service in July after receiving the reckless driving charge per Page Six. That same month, the outlet also reported that Davidson was in rehab due to struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," a friend explained to the outlet at the time.

In September it was reported that Davidson is now dating actress and model Madelyn Cline.