Ed Sheeran Says He Got So High With Snoop Dogg That He Couldn't See

Ed Sheeran once got way too high with Snoop Dogg. In a recent appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the singer-songwriter recalled smoking weed with the legendary rapper backstage after his concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Sheeran was with his wife Cherry Seaborn and her mother. "I remember him meeting my mother-in-law, and he was like, ‘What’s up, queen?’” he told O'Brien per People. "I don’t really smoke at all," he admitted. "I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’”

Eventually, Sheeran got his chance. "He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, ‘Now’s the time.’ We were having a good conversation. So I have a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more," he continued. "I just remember looking at him and being like, 'I can’t see right now.'"

Sheeran went on to share that another rapper he's worked with, Burna Boy, also smokes a lot. Maybe even more than Snoop! "There’s an artist that I work quite a lot with called Burna Boy, and I’d say that’s the most I’ve ever seen anyone ingest weed," he said. "It was very much the studio door is closed, and just — smoke, smoke, smoke, smoke," Sheeran said. "I remember walking on stage at the gig, and same thing, like, 'I’m not quite here.'"