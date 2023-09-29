Ed Sheeran has released his second album of the year! On Friday, September 29th, the singer-songwriter released a special album called Autumn Variations just a handful of months after releasing Subtract, the final installment of his mathematics era. To celebrate the release, Sheeran went on a pub crawl and bought everyone in the random bars drinks for six hours.

In the video shared to his Instagram, Sheeran revealed that the crowds at the first couple of bars weren't really into it. He then hopped on the Subway to get to the net place where he played a lively game of beer pong. At the last bar, Sheeran lined up shots on the bar and passed them out to the crowd, which got them to passionately chant his first name.