Ed Sheeran Teases New Song 'About Being At Your Lowest'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 26, 2023
Ed Sheeran is giving fans a taste of what to expect from his forthcoming album Autumn Variations. In the new video, Sheeran shared a snippet of a song called "Plastic Bag" that will be featured on the fall-themed album.
"This song is called Plastic Bag, it’s about being at your lowest and thinking that obliterating yourself on a Saturday night is gonna solve all your problems," Sheeran explained. Fans won't have to wait very long to hear the full song and album as it drops on Friday, September 29th. Autumn Variation marks the singer-songwriter's second album of 2023, following May's Subtract.
In addition to the new album, Sheeran recently revealed that he'll also be releasing a live album of songs that he performed while visiting fan's houses and secretly recorded them. "So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fans houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise," he wrote alongside a video of him playing a piano in a fan's living room. "The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, proper album out 29th September."
It was also announced that Sheeran will be taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite for a special "Immersive Experience." The show, called "A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience," will be available in Fortnite starting on October 5, 2023, through October 9, 2023.