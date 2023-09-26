Ed Sheeran Teases New Song 'About Being At Your Lowest'

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a taste of what to expect from his forthcoming album Autumn Variations. In the new video, Sheeran shared a snippet of a song called "Plastic Bag" that will be featured on the fall-themed album.

"This song is called Plastic Bag, it’s about being at your lowest and thinking that obliterating yourself on a Saturday night is gonna solve all your problems," Sheeran explained. Fans won't have to wait very long to hear the full song and album as it drops on Friday, September 29th. Autumn Variation marks the singer-songwriter's second album of 2023, following May's Subtract.