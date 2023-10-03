Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Felt 'Insecure & Uncertain' After Giving Birth

Jennifer Lopez got vulnerable about motherhood while presenting at the Daytime Beauty Awards show earlier this week. On Sunday, October 1st, Lopez presented her friend and trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award and opened up about how Anderson helped her feel comfortable in her own body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme in 2008.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," JLo said per E! News. "And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth," Lopez continued. "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."

Anderson later responded on Instagram, commenting, "@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you!" Check out the stunning dress JLo wore to the special event below.