The celebration also came with lyrics from her song "Dear Ben Part II" off her forthcoming album This Is Me... Now. "Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life…" JLo wrote in the caption.

Lopez first teased songs from the album back in July while celebrating the one-year anniversary of their first wedding, an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. For a special edition of her newsletter On The JLo, the singer shared a short snippet of another song. "Then you whispered in my ear/ Said let’s get out of here/ We can disappear tonight/ What about a/ Midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back/ Of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing," she lipsynced in the video.

Both songs will appear on her new album This Is Me... Now. The album, a sequel to her third studio album This Is Me... Then which dropped back in 2002, is expected to be released sometime this year. In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album by announcing the release of the follow-up album.