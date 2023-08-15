Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free In New Video: 'This Is 54'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
Jennifer Lopez is 54 and feeling good! Three weeks after her 54th birthday, the singer/actress showed off her makeup-free face in a new plug for her skin and body care line JLo Beauty. "I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever," Lopez says in the Instagram video while the words "This is... 54" pop up on the screen. She also went on to add that she was "bare face with no makeup" in the getting ready video before poking fun at fans who say she doesn't use her own products. "I'll call bulls— on you right now," JLo responded while showing off her products sitting on her bathroom counter. "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy," she captioned the video.
Fans took to the comments to praise Lopez's natural beauty. "I am 35 and she looks younger than me," one fan joked. Some weren't as convinced about JLo's "no filter" claim. "She looks fantastic. Younger than 54 but there is definitely a filter on that video," another fan commented. "Or special lighting. I’ve seen other pictures of her and it looks different than this video. Not saying she doesn’t look fabulous but this is a bit misleading."
Lopez rang in her 54th birthday on July 24th and shared a glimpse of her celebrations on Instagram. In the post, JLo stands on top of a table with her arms up and it looks like she's singing along to a song as her friends and family around her dance along. "Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play," she captioned the post, referring to her new alcohol brand.