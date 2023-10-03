Jung Kook Reveals Release Date For Debut Solo Album 'Golden'

Jung Kook has been releasing some big pop tunes this summer and now he's ready to release his debut solo album! On Tuesday, October 3rd, the BTS member revealed that his album Golden will drop in exactly one month on November 3rd.

The 11-track album will include his previously released singles "Seven" featuring Latto and the recently released Jack Harlow collaboration, "3D." In a press release for the project, it was explained that the album's title comes from "the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide," per Billboard.

When Jung Kook dropped "Seven" back in July, he talked about his vision for his official solo debut. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview with Variety at the time. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."

While he's hard at work on his solo career, Jung Kook is still looking forward to his reunion with his BTS bandmates. "It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste," Jung Kook said. "After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible."