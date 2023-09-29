Jung Kook Goes '3D' With Jack Harlow On Flirty New Track

"3D" follows Jung Kook's debut solo single "Seven," which dropped this summer and featured rapper Latto. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview with Variety at the time. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."

While he's hard at work on his solo career, Jung Kook is still looking forward to his reunion with his BTS bandmates. "It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste," Jung Kook said. "After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible."