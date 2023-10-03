"I ain’t with the trolling s**t," Baby explained in his X post. "I be laughing at certain s**t but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that !"



"I seen her at a party an told her some real s**t she know I never tried to talk to her," he added. "I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like 😒"



The latter half of Baby's explanation refers to Chrisean and Blueface's recent back-and-forth on social media. Blueface previously called out Lil Baby over his friendship his ex-girlfriend, and recently fired shots at the Georgia rapper in his latest song. After the new mother called Lil Baby "a real one" over a photo of him talking in her ear, Blueface called Rock's sister "a real one." The feud appeared to die down after Baby issued his statement, but there's no telling when the troubled couple will have issues once again.