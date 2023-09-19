Blueface Responds To Lil Baby & Alleged Stabber In New Song

By Tony M. Centeno

September 19, 2023

Blueface & Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Blueface is firing shots at Lil Baby and others in his new song based on all the drama in his life.

On Monday, September 18, the problematic rapper released his new song "Baby Momma Drama" along with a music video. In it, Blueface namedrops the Georgia native and seemingly references a photo of him and Michael Rubin, which went viral over the summer.

Lil Baby thought he knew me (laughs)/How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?" Blueface raps. "Couldn't be me, boy, I am not a hoochie/You n***as really industry, I am really in the streets/Squabble up, line it up, Still beefing with enemies."

Blue appears to be responding to a snippet of a new song Baby shared on Instagram over the weekend, in which he appears to mention the "Thotiana" rapper's name. The post was later deleted, but Blue seemed to take it personally. Baby isn't the only one who Blue mentioned in his new song. The California native also directs a few shots at the man who allegedly stabbed him a few weeks ago while he was boxing at a gym. Police arrested the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell, for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

"Socked a n***a last week and he stabbed me/You better grab him, don't grab me," he raps. "Every time I catch a body, I'm happy/I don't gotta go to jail 'cause he grabbed me."

The video also stars his baby momma Chrisean Rock, who appears to be cool with him again following their recent argument, and their newborn son. Rock looks happy to be with her son's father once again, but Blue's original baby momma Jaidyn Alexis wasn't too happy about it.

