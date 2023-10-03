Suge Knight Says He Won't Testify Against Tupac Murder Suspect At Trial

“I wouldn’t be," Knight said. "Well, number one, I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what? ... I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that s**t.”



Knight shared that he was actually surprised when he found out about Davis' arrest. He's known the suspect in the case since they played youth football together decades ago. Regardless of the suspect's involvement in the shooting, the former music executive is adamant about not doing anything that would put Davis behind bars. Knight also agreed with the latest consensus that Davis' nephew Orlando Anderson was not the one who fired the deadly shots at 'Pac, but wouldn't confirm who it was.



“There were only two people in the car; ‘Pac’s not gonna tell the story, I ain’t gonna tell the story,” Knight explained. "But I can tell you this: I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because ... he wasn’t the shooter. It wasn’t Anderson, so that’s all I got to say about that part.”



According to a witness' testimony to the grand jury in Las Vegas, Deandre "Big Dre" Smith was the man who allegedly shot Tupac from the backseat of the white Cadillac Davis and Anderson were in. Davis was indicted and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Police believe Davis was the one who coordinated the shooting as retribution against the beloved rapper.