Drake Delivers Surprise Performance At Lil Yachty's Concert In Toronto
By Tony M. Centeno
October 4, 2023
Drake hit up one of Lil Yachty's shows as a fan, but ended up giving fans an impromptu performance.
On Tuesday night, October 3, the boy supported Lil Boat during the latest stop on the Atlanta rapper's "Field Trip Tour" at HISTORY in Toronto. After he performed songs from his new album Let's Start Here with his all-female band, Yachty got into his other popular hits like "Tesla" and "Poland." Towards the end of his show, Drake showed some love to Yachty while seated in the VIP section in the balcony above the stage. He also decided to perform a couple of his own hits.
“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthaf**kin’ world. You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some s**t out.”
From there, he performed his latest collaboration with Travis Scott "MELTDOWN" while thousands of fans rapped along with him. He also belted out his other fan favorite "Rich Flex" without 21 Savage. As Drizzy mentioned, the Toronto native was back home for the first time in months following his "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 and other special guests. His last show was a two-day finale in Miami with opening performance from Central Cee & Sexyy Red along with cameos from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Tom Brady.
Check out more footage from Drake's surprise set at Lil Yachty's latest tour stop below.
tensions was definitely rising last night….. pic.twitter.com/2qvj7NRPEu— CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 4, 2023
Drake and Adonis tonight at the Lil Yachty show in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/AuSIm7sEYx— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 4, 2023