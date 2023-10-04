Drake Delivers Surprise Performance At Lil Yachty's Concert In Toronto

“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthaf**kin’ world. You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some s**t out.”



From there, he performed his latest collaboration with Travis Scott "MELTDOWN" while thousands of fans rapped along with him. He also belted out his other fan favorite "Rich Flex" without 21 Savage. As Drizzy mentioned, the Toronto native was back home for the first time in months following his "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 and other special guests. His last show was a two-day finale in Miami with opening performance from Central Cee & Sexyy Red along with cameos from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Tom Brady.



Check out more footage from Drake's surprise set at Lil Yachty's latest tour stop below.