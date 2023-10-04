Eagles Add Two New Dates To The Long Goodbye Tour

The Eagles recently added two new West Coast dates to their ongoing Farewell Tour.

According to a press release shared on the band's website, a series of two concerts referred to as "The California Concerts" have been added to The Long Goodbye Tour schedule for 2024. Per the exciting announcement, the Eagles will take the stage at the Kia Forum on Friday, January 5th, and Saturday, January 6th, 2024.

The "Hotel California" standouts announced their final tour in July with a heartwarming message on social media.

"The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

Bandmates Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey continued by detailing how grateful they are for their fans.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

The Long Goodbye Tour, staying true to its name, extends through 2025 with new dates continuously announced. Special guests Steely Dan will also be joining the band on tour this year, with the next stop set for Denver, Colorado on October 5th. Presale tickets for the new Kia Forum dates will go on sale on October 11th at 10:00 a.m. PDT. General admission tickets will be available to fans beginning on Friday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. PDT.