Gwen Stefani Reacts To Niall Horan's Impression Of Blake Shelton

Niall Horan showed off his impression of former The Voice coach Blake Shelton in front of Gwen Stefani! On Tuesday, October 3rd, the two current coaches on the NBC singing competition series appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the interview, the host Jennifer Hudson mentioned that she's heard people say that Niall and Shelton look a bit alike.

"You could be our son," Stefani joked, with Horan adding, "I'm the weird stepson." The former One Direction member went on to share a sweet story about he became friends with the Country superstar. "I got on very well with Blake," he said. "We went for a drink the day before. I sat down with him for five minutes and was like, 'This is my guy. I’m sticking with him.'" Throughout season 23 of The Voice, he and Shelton sat next to each other and became even closer. "We had such a laugh. What you see with Blake is what you get — on-camera, off-camera. He’s just that guy," Horan continued. "He’s just the nicest guy in the world, loves what he loves and just has a great time doing everything. He’s just the best."