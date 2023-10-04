Kate Middleton Shares Prince George's Funny Reaction To School Tests

While it wasn't revealed how the royal family celebrated Prince George's birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time that the birthday party would "be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George's new school, but it's not going to be showy in any way. A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate's style."

The royal expert also revealed that the theme of the party, which was likely held at Windsor Castle or their family home in Norfolk, may have had something to do with sports. "She still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I'm told there's going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations," Nicholl added. "There's more space [at their Norfolk home] and of course it's where they're completely protected. So whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors."