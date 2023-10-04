Kate Middleton Shares Prince George's Funny Reaction To School Tests
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 4, 2023
Prince George isn't a big fan of being tested at school! In a recent outing, Kate Middleton revealed how the young royal feels about school right now. While visiting Fizalan High School In Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday, October 3rd, the Princess of Wales talked with a table of students and shared what Prince George had said about school.
“George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time,'" Middleton said per People. "But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it.” The relatable moment was also captured on video and shared to TikTok by The Sun's Matt Wilkinson.
Earlier this summer, Prince George turned 10 years old! On Saturday, July 22nd, Kate and Prince William took to their joint Instagram account to share a new portrait of the future king and wish him a special day. "10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! 🎉" they wrote in the caption.
While it wasn't revealed how the royal family celebrated Prince George's birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time that the birthday party would "be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George's new school, but it's not going to be showy in any way. A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate's style."
The royal expert also revealed that the theme of the party, which was likely held at Windsor Castle or their family home in Norfolk, may have had something to do with sports. "She still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I'm told there's going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations," Nicholl added. "There's more space [at their Norfolk home] and of course it's where they're completely protected. So whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors."