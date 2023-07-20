How The Royal Family Will Celebrate Prince George's 10th Birthday

Prince George is celebrating his birthday this weekend and it's going to be a special one as the future king is reaching double digits! Ahead of his special day on Saturday, July 22nd, royal expert Katie Nicholl talked to ET about how Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely celebrate their eldest child's birthday.

Nicholl said the Prince and Princess of Wales "are known to celebrate big birthdays, but they are known to do it below the radar." She continued, "I'm told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George's new school, but it's not going to be showy in any way. A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate's style."

The royal expert also revealed that the theme of the party, which will likely either be held at Windsor Castle or their family home in Norfolk, may have to do with sports. "She still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I'm told there's going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations. There's more space [at their Norfolk home] and of course it's where they're completely protected. So whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors."

Just last week, Prince George had a fun time at Wimbledon with his parents and sister Princess Charlotte, who made her debut at the prestigious tennis tournament. The appearance marked George's second time at Wimbledon.