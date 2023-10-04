Keefe D is facing one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon. Billboard reports that a grand jury also voted to add gang activity enhancement, which could add decades to his sentence if convicted. Police believe Davis is the man who coordinated the shooting in 1996 as retribution against 2Pac following a brawl at the MGM Grand between the "California Love" rapper and Davis' nephew Orlando Anderson. Davis previously admitted in past interviews and his book that he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up to 'Pac and Suge Knight's BMW that night. He claimed he passed the .40 caliber handgun used in the shooting to Anderson, who was in the backseat with DeAndre "Big Dre" Smith.



For years, Anderson was believed to be the one who fired the deadly shot at Tupac, which led to his death six days later. However, another witness recently told a grand jury that "Big Dre" was the real shooter. Unfortunately, Anderson passed away following a shooting in 1998. "Big Dre" died in 2004 and the driver, Terrence “Bubble Up” Brown, was killed in a shooting in Compton back in 2015. Davis is the only living person who was in the car that night. Police acknowledge that Davis didn't fire the deadly shots at 2Pac, but Nevada law allows for Davis to be charged with assisting with the murder.

