Selena Gomez Joins Coldplay On Stage To Sing 'Let Somebody Go'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 2, 2023
Fans at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California on Sunday, October 1st, got a special surprise. Selena Gomez joined the beloved British band on stage and performed their 2021 collaboration "Let Somebody Go" with some help from the talented H.E.R. As frontman Chris Martin played the piano and sang with Gomez, H.E.R. shredded on her guitar.
"Thank you @Coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," Selena wrote in a post to her Instagram Story that featured her backstage at the show. She also shared some footage from the show. One video showed the Coldplay frontman singing with fans and another showed Gomez and H.E.R. onstage singing with Martin.
Gomez has been making more public appearances recently. Just this weekend, she was spotted having dinner at the same restaurant with Hailey Bieber. Last month, she attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and shared the award for Best Afrobeats with REMA for their collab "Calm Down." Also in September, Gomez attended the Thrive Global Music & Health Conference and gave an interview in which she discussed the possibility of releasing a memoir one day. “Oh no, I don’t know,” Selena said per Billboard. “I’m not wise enough. I don’t think I can do that." While a memoir from the singer/actress probably isn't a possibility in the near future, Gomez went on to add, "But does it mean that one day I wouldn’t be interested? I have fun things I would like to say but not right now.”
And of course, she finally released some new music! Her new single "Single Soon," was a thanks to fans as she continues to work on her new album.