Selena Gomez Joins Coldplay On Stage To Sing 'Let Somebody Go'

Fans at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California on Sunday, October 1st, got a special surprise. Selena Gomez joined the beloved British band on stage and performed their 2021 collaboration "Let Somebody Go" with some help from the talented H.E.R. As frontman Chris Martin played the piano and sang with Gomez, H.E.R. shredded on her guitar.

"Thank you @Coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," Selena wrote in a post to her Instagram Story that featured her backstage at the show. She also shared some footage from the show. One video showed the Coldplay frontman singing with fans and another showed Gomez and H.E.R. onstage singing with Martin.