Lizzo Hypes Up Young Fan Who Gets 'Bullied On Social Media' During Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 26, 2023
Lizzo took the time to hype up one of her young fans during a recent show on Special Tour in Sydney, Australia. In the video, the fan held up a sign that read, "Pls Help me show my haters I'm 100% that bitch," referring to Lizzo's breakout song "Truth Hurts."
The sign clearly caught Lizzo's attention because the young fan was brought a mic so she could personally talk to the singer from the stands. "You need my help. You are so cool!" Lizzo said in response to the sign. "You are that chick! You look good, so how do you need my help?"
We must protect the children at all costs 💖 https://t.co/yyxvdr5Jv8— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 25, 2023
The fan went on to reveal, "I get bullied on social media and they always tell me I'm not good enough. Cause I like to dance and sing and I want to be like you! I love you!" Lizzo eventually brought the fan on stage to stand with her while she continued to encourage her to keep following her passions. Lizzo then suggested that the two of them take a video onstage and "talk to your haters."
As Lizzo recorded on the fan's phone, she got the entire crowd to chant her name, "Monroe." She then talked into the camera and told Monroe's haters, "Don't talk about my bestie, Monroe, no more! You're gonna have to go through me. She's a star! She's a diva!" Lizzo and Monroe then shared a sweet hug at the end of the special moment. After the show, Lizzo took to Twitter to reshare the viral footage and wrote, "we must protect the children at all costs."