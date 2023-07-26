Lizzo Hypes Up Young Fan Who Gets 'Bullied On Social Media' During Show

The fan went on to reveal, "I get bullied on social media and they always tell me I'm not good enough. Cause I like to dance and sing and I want to be like you! I love you!" Lizzo eventually brought the fan on stage to stand with her while she continued to encourage her to keep following her passions. Lizzo then suggested that the two of them take a video onstage and "talk to your haters."

As Lizzo recorded on the fan's phone, she got the entire crowd to chant her name, "Monroe." She then talked into the camera and told Monroe's haters, "Don't talk about my bestie, Monroe, no more! You're gonna have to go through me. She's a star! She's a diva!" Lizzo and Monroe then shared a sweet hug at the end of the special moment. After the show, Lizzo took to Twitter to reshare the viral footage and wrote, "we must protect the children at all costs."