AEW's Tony Khan Throws Shade At McMahon, WWE Ahead Of Head-To-Head Shows
By Jason Hall
October 10, 2023
All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan threw shade at WWE chairman Vince McMahon, head booker Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and 'NXT' booker Shawn Michaels hours before the two wrestling companies' television shows will air in the same timeslot Tuesday (October 10) night.
An apparent WWE fan criticized Khan for sharing a gif of AEW wrestler Roderick Strong saying "who gives a f***" in response to an earlier post and claimed that "if Sir Vince McMahon said this, there would be failed AEW fans crying non-stop and furious," which led to Khan, 41, publicly acknowledging serious accusations made against McMahon, 78, last year.
"If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds. #AEWTitleTuesday on TBS Tuesday #AEWDynamite Tonight!" Khan responded late Monday (October 9) night.
McMahon was accused of paying tens of millions in hush money to female employees following public accusations of sexual misconduct, which led to his brief retirement in 2022 before ultimately returning as chairman prior to Endeavor's purchase of WWE, as well as having reached a multi-million dollar settlement in a rape lawsuit filed against him in January. The 78-year-old still serves as WWE's executive chairman following the company's merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship under the umbrella of TKO Sports.
Khan shared several posts promoting his flagship show, 'Dynamite,' which will air live on Tuesday (October 10) night at 8:00 p.m. ET -- instead of its usual Wednesday slot due to TBS' Major League Baseball playoff coverage -- opposite WWE's developmental 'NXT' program.
An X user with a profile picture of former WWE wrestler Sasha Banks -- who famously walked out of the company in 2022 and was shown under her new moniker, Mercedes Moné, attending AEW's 'All In' pay-per-view event in August -- responded to Khan's post with "we not watchin bucko," to which Khan replied, "OK, we won't see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite then," along with the aforementioned gif of Strong.
Ok, we won't see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite then! pic.twitter.com/CD6ZHPisxk— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
WWE announced several notable main roster stars, including John Cena, The Undertaker and Cody Rhodes -- who was instrumental in AEW's launch before returning to WWE in 2022 -- would make special appearances on this week's episode of 'NXT,' after Khan announced 'Dynamite' would air on the same day. On Tuesday, Khan responded to a Haus of Wrestling article with a headline that stated, "Triple H & Shawn Michaels Look To Send Tony Khan A Message," by posting, "I have a message for them," along with a screengrab of "Bald A*****e" written in graffiti on Larry David's door from an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'
AEW's special 'Title Tuesday' edition of 'Dynamite' will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, who recently signed with the company after a 25-year run with WWE under the moniker of 'Edge,' a No. 1 contender's match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, and several other title matches.