AEW's Tony Khan Throws Shade At McMahon, WWE Ahead Of Head-To-Head Shows

All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan threw shade at WWE chairman Vince McMahon, head booker Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and 'NXT' booker Shawn Michaels hours before the two wrestling companies' television shows will air in the same timeslot Tuesday (October 10) night.

An apparent WWE fan criticized Khan for sharing a gif of AEW wrestler Roderick Strong saying "who gives a f***" in response to an earlier post and claimed that "if Sir Vince McMahon said this, there would be failed AEW fans crying non-stop and furious," which led to Khan, 41, publicly acknowledging serious accusations made against McMahon, 78, last year.

"If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds. #AEWTitleTuesday on TBS Tuesday #AEWDynamite Tonight!" Khan responded late Monday (October 9) night.