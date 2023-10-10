Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Defends His Son Amid Beef With Joe Budden

“And to put a mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of their goddamn business, as long as they’re of legal age," he continued. “I am sick of these old f**king haters f**king with my son. If you don’t like what he does, keep it moving motherf**ker, he’s not bothering you!”



Drake has yet to let up on Budden since he dropped his new episode. He's posted plenty of recap photos from his "It's All A Blur Tour" with captions that appear to be sub-shots toward the rapper-turned-podcaster.



"I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics 💘" Drake wrote in one caption. "I feel weightless. I feel loved. I feel valued. I feel accomplished."



Budden isn't the only media personality that's been caught in Drake's crosshairs. Following the release of "Slime You Out," Drake went off on The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God over his thoughts about the song.