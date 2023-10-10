Rich Paul Gives Cryptic Response To Adele Marriage Rumors

Then, during an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asked him if she should refer to the singer as "Mrs. Paul," and Rich cryptically answered, "You can say whatever you want." While he stressed that his personal life is "not for the media," he did go on to share some sweet words about his relationship with Adele. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” he said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

It was reported that she and Paul got engaged at the beginning of this year. In February, the online gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, reported that 'very reliable sources' revealed that the couple was currently planning a summer wedding. The singer was also spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show at her Las Vegas residency at the time.