Rich Paul Gives Cryptic Response To Adele Marriage Rumors

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Marriage rumors have been swirling around Adele and Rich Paul for the past two years and now that the latter has been promoting his new memoir Lucky Me, he's having to field questions about their relationship. Adele set the internet ablaze with marriage speculation after a fan interaction back in September. When a fan asked if the Grammy winner would marry her, she responded, "I can't marry you. I'm straight, my love," while doing her routine walk through the audience. "My husband's here tonight. He's here," she said, looking back towards Paul.

During his recent interviews, Paul avoided giving straight answers. While talking with The Breakfast Club, the sports agent refused to answer when Charlamagne tha God asked if the two were married. "Life is good, Charlamagne," he said. "Live is very good."

Then, during an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asked him if she should refer to the singer as "Mrs. Paul," and Rich cryptically answered, "You can say whatever you want." While he stressed that his personal life is "not for the media," he did go on to share some sweet words about his relationship with Adele. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” he said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

It was reported that she and Paul got engaged at the beginning of this year. In February, the online gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, reported that 'very reliable sources' revealed that the couple was currently planning a summer wedding. The singer was also spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show at her Las Vegas residency at the time.

Adele
